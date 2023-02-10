Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again taken a dig at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia accusing them of running the economy into a ditch.

Mahama said Akufo-Addo’s arrogance and Dr. Bawumia’s incompetence led to the current economic predicament.

“When I noticed we were running into an economic ditch, I made several calls for a genuine dialogue and national consensus on an economic programme. The arrogance and intransigence of a President, and the incompetence of a Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team have led us here,” Mahama posted on Facebook.

His comment comes after former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry.

The former Chief Justice described the move by the government as sheer wickedness and outright disrespect to the elderly who have sacrificed their lives for the development of the nation.

Madam Sophia Akuffo also called on the government to be transparent and account to Ghanaians what led to the current economic crisis and what all the loans were used for.

She threatened to head to Court if government does not exclude pensioners from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Commenting on the development, the former President said “We could have forged a broad non-partisan consensus on the IMF bailout and accompanying debt restructuring programme,” if President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia had listened to divergent views.

“Alas, it seems too late now!” he added.