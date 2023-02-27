Alhaji Daud Sulemana Mahama has been inducted as the 51st President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS).

He takes over from Rev. Mrs. Rosemargaret Esubonteng for a one-year term.

The 18th Surveyors Week and 54th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors held in Accra culminated in the Presidential ball, dinner, and investiture of the new President and other executives. Members, government officials, and traditional authorities were among those present.

Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive of COCOBOD, asked the institution to rebrand itself and raise public awareness in order to dispel negative public perceptions about surveying.

He added that it is incumbent on the institution to prioritize this in order to ensure that the public is not misinformed about land administration and best practices, thereby reducing the plethora of land disputes that could have been avoided.

Mr Aidoo congratulated the new President and his team, and urged them to work tirelessly to restore public trust in the profession.

Alhaji Daud Sulemana Mahama, President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, is a professional in land administration, property appraisal, and organizational management with over 38 years of working experience in public sector land administration.

He was the Institution’s most recent Vice President.

In his inaugural address, Alhaji Sulemana Mahama expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him.

He challenged surveyors to be change agents and contribute to nation-building efforts emphasising the importance of engagement in order to forge strong partnerships that can influence policies and solutions.

The immediate past President, Rev Mrs Rosemargaret Esubonteng, charged the new leadership with building on the gains made thus far in meeting the institution’s aspirations.