Prosecution has closed its case in the criminal trial against Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and two others.

The trial which has been ongoing since 2022 has seen the state call five witnesses including Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, officers from the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry, Ambulance Service, and the Economic and Organised Crime Office to make its case.

Ato Forson and two others are on trial for allegedly causing financial loss in the purchase of some ambulances during his time as Deputy Finance Minister.

After discharging the last witness of the prosecution, the court adjourned the case to March 30 to rule on whether or not the state has proved a prima facie case for the accused persons to answer.

The court has however given the parties up to March 16 to submit arguments on whether or not a prima facie case has been made.