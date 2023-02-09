Lawyers for Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson have refuted claims by the prosecution that their client as Deputy Finance Minister authorized the establishment of letters of credit for the purchase of some ambulances.

The former Deputy Finance Minister and two others are on trial for counts of causing financial loss to the state over the importation of 30 ambulances.

These were part of a contract between the Ministry of Health and Dubai-based firm, Big Sea Limited in 2012 for the purchase of 200 ambulances.

The prosecution on Thursday presented its last witness who was an investigator with the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

The lawyers of the accused during cross-examination however pushed the view that Dr. Ato Forson acted only on behalf of former Finance Minister Seth Terkper.

But the witness insisted investigations revealed that the NDC legislator acted without authorization from Seth Terkper.

The case has therefore been adjourned to February 14 for cross-examination to continue.