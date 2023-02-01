One more body has been retrieved after he drowned in a river at Anwiafutu in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region.

The body of 14-year-old Atta Kakra, was found in the galamsey pit following a search conducted by the police and other members of the community.

This was after the body of 15-year-old Kwabena Anane was discovered in the pit on Monday night.

Atwima Mponua NADMO Coordinator, Joseph Oppong told Citi News the bodies of the two teenagers have been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy and police investigation.

“The other body has been found dead. The two teenagers have both been confirmed dead. The two boys both went to an abandoned mining pit to find gold and during the process, military guards came after them. So they attempted to run away and unfortunately for them, they fell into a river. The body has been deposited at the morgue at the district office. Everything else has been left to the police.”

The two teenagers according to reports fell into the river after some security men suspected to be forest guards chased them from the forest during their search for gold in an abandoned galamsey pit.