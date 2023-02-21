Some former Black Stars players have visited the family house of late Christian Atsu to sign the book of condolence opened in memory of the late footballer.

Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Agyeman Badu and Haminu Dramani were all present at the family house of Atsu in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Former Black Stars players Sulley Muntari, Agyeman Badu, @ASAMOAH_GYAN3, and Haminu Dramani visited Atsu’s family home to commiserate with them. pic.twitter.com/EUZFGBUP35 — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) February 21, 2023

I was at the house of our brother Christian Atsu, to commiserate with them. Rest in the bosom of the lord my brother . pic.twitter.com/egldhjmpfu — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 21, 2023

The body of late Atsu was brought into Ghana last Sunday from Turkey.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others during an earthquake in Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Below are a few photos from Atsu’s family house:

Photo credit: +Plus1 TV