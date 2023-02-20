The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has filed a criminal complaint against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who is also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

ASEPA accused Rev. Kusi Boateng who is also the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat of violating various provisions of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act 1960 (Act 29) specifically Sections 251, 215 and 132.

Rev. Kusi Boateng has faced numerous accusations specifically from North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who first brought to the limelight the National Cathedral’s secretary’s double identity and alleged shell companies he had formed.

The complaint by ASEPA to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service accused Rev. Kusi Boateng of crimes including deceiving a public officer, the deceit of a court by personation and defrauding by false pretences.

“We believe that the respondent perpetrated a criminal offence under Section 251 of Act 29 obtained two different passports from the State, two different driver’s licenses from the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority, two different tax identification numbers, two different voters ID cards by knowingly providing false and conflicting information to these public officers to obtain these documentations.”

Read the full complaint below:

ASEPA added supporting documents to the complaint and promised to assist the police in investigating the allegations raised in the criminal complaint.