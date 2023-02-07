The new leadership of the Minority Caucus led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has taken the front bench of the group’s seat in Parliament.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam legislator is occupying the front bench of the NDC in Parliament together with his Deputy, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, and Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

First and Second Deputy Minority Whips –Armed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah who were retained from the previous leadership were also in their seats.

Parliament resumed from the Christmas break today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with the new Minority leadership instead of Huruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi and Muntaka Mubarak because they have been reshuffled by the national executives of the National Democratic Congress.

A meeting between the NDC MPs, national executives of the NDC and the party’s Council of Elders on Monday was used to outdoor the new Minority leadership.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin congratulated the new Minority leadership on Tuesday.

“The new leaders have all been in this house for a while and are very conversant with the culture and law of Parliament. I have confidence in their ability to meet the high expectations of our stakeholders. On behalf of the House, I warmly welcome them to the hot seat of the leadership of Parliament. Congratulations and I wish you well.”

He also wished the outgoing Huruna Iddrisu-led Minority leadership well in their endeavours.

“The former members of the leadership of the Minority led by Haruna Iddrisu must be applauded too. Their record of performance is visible for all to see. And I hope the new leadership will continue to draw from their fountain of wisdom and wealth of experience. I know what it entails to lead a populous minority caucus in Parliament. All I can say to the former leadership is that the lord is your shepherd, and you shall now want. When one door closes another opens,” Mr. Bagbin added.