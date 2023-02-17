Ghana’s manufacturing giant, Kasapreko Company Limited, Producers of Awake Purified Drinking Water has made its first quarter donation of GH¢75,000 to the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Valentine’s Day.

This forms part of the company’s “One4Life” charity-driven project, which over the years has provided hope and supported patients with heart conditions, especially children who could not pay their surgery bills.

By way of further spreading love, some senior managers of the company spent the valentine’s day with patients at the wards sharing food, water, and other refreshments.

The Marketing Manager of Kasapreko Company Limited, Miss Pearl Annoh, said the company in the past seven years touched over 115 patients’ life through this initiative.

She urged the public to share the love with these vulnerable people by purchasing Awake Purified Drinking Water, which had set aside a percentage from each purchase of 500ml to the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

Dr. Lawrence Sereboe, the immediate past Executive Director of the Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle-Bu Hospital, commended Kasapreko for its endless help to the centre for the past years.

He noted that the partnership between Kasapreko and the centre has helped save 115 patients in all, with children making up most of this number.

“This is the seventh year that we have been with Kasapreko through their ‘One4Life’ charity-driven project, and so far, it has helped a sizable number of people to finance their heart surgeries, especially children’s wards, which had various types of heart disease.” he said.

Award-winning gospel musician and brand ambassador for Awake Purified Drinking Water, Diana Hamilton, also expressed gratitude to Kasapreko Company Limited for keeping its promise to the patients and appreciated consumers for their continued trust in the Awake brand of purified water.

“A big thank you to everyone that enters a shop and chooses the Awake brand over every other water, and a big thank you to Kasapreko for keeping their promise over the past years,” she said.