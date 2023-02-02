aYo Intermediaries Ghana (aYo Insurance), the mobile-based microinsurance wing of MTN Ghana has reported providing insurance cover for at least eight million Ghanaians to date, representing about 25 per cent of the country’s population.

CEO of aYo Ghana, Francis Gota who disclosed this at the company’s thanksgiving service to celebrate what he called “five remarkable years God’s grace, goodness, favour and blessing”, also noted that over the period, the company has paid out a total of GHS10 million plus in claims to thousands of customers across the country.

The thanksgiving service brought together staff and stakeholders in one evening of praise, worship, prayer, word in celebration of what the CEO aptly described as “THIS FAR BY GRACE”.

“It has indeed been a journey filled with successes, challenges that made us innovative and better, and most importantly, positively impacting society by providing relevant, accessible, and easy-to-use insurance,” he said.

Francis Gota recalled how aYo started operations in April 2017 with a 3-member team and how it has now grown to over 900 staff members, passionately championing the vision of providing a future where everyone uses insurance.

He expressed extreme gratitude to his team for working hard to keep up with and indeed stay at the forefront in shaping aYo Ghana’s growth, despite the difficult times the company experienced over the year.

“I would also like to thank our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them, and for their constructive feedback which keep us on our toes to provide them the best of experience,” he said.

The aYo Ghana CEO admonished his team not to lose sight of the impact their work has on the lives of the most vulnerable in society, the difficulties they face as a result of the loss of loved ones, and the daily risks they face, and urged them be inspired to keep working to improve the lives of customers as they strive to create a better tomorrow through aYo’s insurance solutions.

“We are not just selling insurance, we are making a difference in the lives of millions of Ghanaians, by protecting them against unexpected financial shocks that impact on their livelihood, deplete their savings, and can lead to poverty,” he emphasised.

Francis Gota also expressed his appreciation for the supportive management team for their dedication and the excellent leadership role they keep exhibiting, and thanked aYo’s partners for their collaboration, support and guidance.

He reminded all stakeholders that “We have a lot of work ahead of us this year, and my wish is that we all maintain the unquenchable fire that we started with 5 years ago. Let us continue to make a positive impact in the lives of Ghanaians.”

Rev. John Kofi Korsah, Associate Pastor at ICGC Christ Temple East led intercessory prayer during the service, while Rev. Ebenezer Hamilton, Senior Associate Pastor of The Keeper’s House Chapel International delivered the sermon.

But the service was dominated by songs of praise and worship led by Minister Carl Klottey.

The night was also crowned with some awards going out to the Best Sales Manager, Best Team Leader, Best Sales Executive, Best Sales Team, Service Champion, Best Support Staff and many others.