The Births and Deaths Registry has started planning for the community population register.

This initiative is in accordance with Section 12 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act of 2020, (Act 1027).

The implementation of the community population register allows people to record all members of their community on the register, as well as all birth and death events that occur in the community.

These registers are intended to be community assets and will only serve as reference documents for officers of the births and deaths registry when registering birth and death events.

Sponsored by the Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa (HISWA), a full implementation of the community population register would ensure that the collection of civil registration statistics on the ground would be seamless and credible, as the data would be produced by community members.

Against this backdrop, Henrietta Lamptey, the Ag. Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry is spearheading the implementation of this initiative.

Officers from the Births and Deaths Registry were sent to the Eastern, Bono East, and Ahafo regions to lay the groundwork for the community population register’s implementation by engaging Chiefs, members of municipal and district assemblies, and general members of communities in hard-to-reach areas.

The officers educated and demonstrated to the public how to use the community population register.

The following are the communities visited:

Ankaase, Ada Subriso, Abuom, Tetekwah, Siso, Fianko, Kwarpretey, and Awewoho are all villages in the Ahafo region.

Lala, Dadetoklo, Kabonya, Dromankese, Senya, Tailorkrom, Appesika, and Agyina in the Bono East region.

Avukope, Galelia, Manchare, Akakom, Abrenya, Akortekrom, Oforikrom, Hwewohoden, and Agoaze located in the eastern region.

The full implementation of this project is expected to propel the Births and Deaths Registry closer to its ultimate goal of universal registration of birth and death events in Ghana.