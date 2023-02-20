The Bolgatanga High Court has issued an arrest warrant for the Nayiri of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, and his kingmakers.

An arrest warrant sighted by Citi News shows that one Lieutenant Colonel Ajibadeck Bemjamin Baba (Rtd) had prayed the court for the arrest of the paramount chief.

The reason for the chief’s arrest is unclear, but it is believed to be connected to the enskinment of a new chief for Bawku on February 15 which was described as unlawful and condemned.

One Alhaji Seidu Abagre who was enskinned the new chief by the Nayiri despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the overlord of Bawku was also directed to be arrested per the warrant.

Reports suggest that military personnel assigned to execute the directive allegedly failed to help facilitate the arrest of the chief as they were prevented by some angry youth in Nalerigu.

The youth reportedly mounted roadblocks on the night of February 19.