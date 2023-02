Budget Cash and Carry Company Limited, distributors of Blue Jeans energy drink in Ghana, has launched the Blue Jeans Vodka Mix to its growing range of products.

According to the company, the newly introduced Blue Jeans Vodka Mix is a premium innovation to meet the changing demands of its consumers.

Speaking during the launch of the product, the Chief Executive Officer of Budget Cash and Carry, Nana Aggrey said that he was optimistic that the new drink will be accepted by consumers.