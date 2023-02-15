There’s relative calm at the University of Ghana’s Campus a day after a misunderstanding erupted between some students and the police.

Former occupants of Commonwealth Hall clashed with the police as they tried to make entry into the Hall which led to the arrest of 18 persons.

A new residential policy introduced by the University restricts continuing students from occupying the Commonwealth and Mensah Halls in an attempt to prevent inter-hall clashes.

The students claimed they had secured an interlocutory injunction that calls for their return to the Hall.

Student leaders are currently putting in efforts to get bail for the arrested students.

Management of the University described the actions of the students as lawless which calls for investigations and punishment for students who break the law.

Meanwhile, police arrested 18 students on Tuesday over the issue.