The Chief of Defense Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoamo has announced plans to deploy some armoured vehicles to the troubled town of Bawku in the Upper East region.

The deployment is to help military personnel maintain peace and order in the Upper East Regional town. Vice Admiral Seth Amoamo said the deployment will also help protect personnel on the ground.

Speaking at Burma Camp after the President paid a working visit, Vice Admiral Seth Amoamo said the safety of personnel is important.

“A number of the vehicles are also being prepared for deployment to enhance troop mobility and protection for the Bawku taskforce on operation gongon.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced plans to establish a War College in Ghana. The College will train Military personnel in modern warfare and other strategies.

Speaking at the 2022 WASSA Games at the Burma Camp in Accra, Akufo-Addo said the Ghana Education Trust Fund, (GETFund) would provide the initial capital for the construction.

“I have tasked the Ministry of Defense and the Military High Command to begin the process of establishing a War College in Ghana this year. The Ghana Educational Trust Fund will provide the seed capital. It will create a peaceful, secure environment for the growth and prosperity of our nation.”