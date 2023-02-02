On March 25 and 26, 2023, Citi FM and Citi TV will treat taste buds to delicious food from across Ghana with the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar.”

The programme which will be held at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly will showcase indigenous Ghanaian dishes like Omo tuo, Banku, Tuo Zaafi, Kokonte, Ampesie, among others.

This food bazaar is part of the activities set for this year’s Heritage Month celebration.

Every weekday morning in March, Citi FM’s Breakfast Show will host personalities adept in the history of Ghana.

Aside from that, there will be the Heritage Caravan which will explore 14 out of the 16 regions in Ghana, in seven days.

As with all Heritage Caravan experiences, the 2023 edition also promises to be an adventure of a lifetime filled with rich cultural experience, introspective historical visitations, and exhilarating field days with nature!