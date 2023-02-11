Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has directed the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to construct a permanent dining hall facility for the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

This was after a rainstorm brought down the roof of the school’s dining hall facility and injured 50 students.

The injured have all been treated and discharged, but one student with a fractured leg is still undergoing treatment at a specialist facility.

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II who met the Parent Teacher Association of the school disclosed that the Vice President has intervened to get a permanent dining hall facility for the school.

“I quickly ran to the Vice President when the incident happened, he informed me to tell all parents, teachers, P.TA executives and Ejuraman that he instructed GETFund to immediately build an ultra-modern dining hall for Ejuraman SHS. The consultant will come around next week to assess the land,” he said.

He further advised parents to remain calm and comfort themselves as the injured students go through the healing process.

“Let’s all try to comfort ourselves in these trying times,” Barima Osei Hwedie II urged.

Barima Osei Hwedie II also paid GH¢10,000 to cover the medical bills of the student currently undergoing treatment.