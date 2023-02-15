The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah in the Ashanti Region has vehemently disputed reports that the ongoing construction of a Multi-purpose toilet facility at Odaho has been halted.

In a Facebook post, the Ejisu MP, John Ampontuah Kumah said the Odaho toilet project is one of 30 similar facilities being put up within the constituency under the one community one modern toilet project.

He called on inhabitants of the Odaho community to ignore reports that the project has stalled.

According to him, 11 out of the 30 ultra-modern toilet facilities have been commissioned and operational in communities in the constituency since he assumed office as the Member of Parliament.

The Odaho project the post added is 90% complete and plans are advanced to paint and commission the facility to provide a decent place of convenience for the people in the area.

Similar projects dotted around communities in the constituency he said are 60% complete and work is ongoing to get them completed for use.

The post read “My attention has been drawn to false media publications speculating that the construction of the Odaho Multi-purpose Toilet facility in the Ejisu constituency has been halted.

Let me place on record that the Odaho toilet project is one of 30 modern toilet facilities being constructed in the Ejisu constituency under the one community, one modern toilet project.

In the past two years as the Member of Parliament for the constituency, I have delivered on my promise and fully completed the construction and commissioning of 11 out of 30 toilet facilities.

Odaho is about 90% complete and will soon be painted and commissioned by the community as the 12th facility to be built as part of my commitment to deal with sanitation issues in my constituency.

The rest of the facilities are all about 60% complete and work will continue.

“Dr. John Kumah also downplayed assertions that the Odaho community has been neglected in terms of development.

He stated that he spearheaded the rehabilitation of the Onwe Methodist School, which serves both Odaho and Onwe, and the construction of a multipurpose sports complex in Onwe, which will also benefit inhabitants of Odaho is currently ongoing.

He also disclosed that several inner roads within the community have also been attended to while more will be done after we finish the construction of the Asphaltic plant in the Ejisu Constituency to aggressively tackle community roads.

The Ejisu MP further said, “I would like to assure my dear constituents at Odaho that they will not be left out of our quest to develop and transform Ejisu.”