The Judicial Service has announced the suspension of sittings of the Court of Appeal in four regional capitals.

Tamale, Cape Coast, Ho, and Koforidua are the affected cities.

As contained in the Public Notice, all appeals from the Northern Sector of the country including the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti regions would be heard in Kumasi while all appeals in the Southern sector including the Western, Central, Eastern, Oti, Volta, and Greater Accra Region will be heard in Accra.

“In view of this, all pending appeals in the Court of Appeal listed above are accordingly transferred to Kumasi and Accra respectively”.

However, in a Twitter post, Minority Chief Whip and MP for Adaklu constituency, Governs Kwame Agbodza has questioned the reason for the closure of the Court of Appeal.

According to him, it is surprising that such a decision has been taken at a time when there is advocacy for the construction of more courts and the training of more lawyers and judges to bring justice closer to the people.