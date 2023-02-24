Ten suspects arrested by the police in Chereponi following the February 23 chieftaincy dispute at Wanchiki have been remanded by the Yendi circuit court.

The suspects were on Friday, February 24 sent to the Yendi circuit court for prosecution.

They were charged with conspiracy to cause harm and to disturb public peace.

The police pleaded with the court for investigations to continue.

The presiding judge, his highness Anthony Aduku-Aidoo remanded them into police custody to reappear on the 9th of March 2023 for their pleas to be taken.

Four people were confirmed dead after the chieftaincy disturbances.

Several others including a military officer sustained injuries while houses and other properties were destroyed.

Calm has since been restored in the area.

Read the full statement of offence below: