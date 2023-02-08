President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again reiterated the importance of the judiciary to Ghana’s democratic growth.

Nana Akufo-Addo says a strong, independent and fair judiciary will help Ghana overcome many of its challenges.

Speaking at the swearing-in of some 21 High Court Judges at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said dedication and diligence should be the hallmark.

“It is therefore critical for the growth of our nation and the High Court commands the respect of our people by the quality of decisions and comportment of the judges. So to you, the newly sworn-in justices, I say you that, you must be honest, possess integrity and have a sound understanding of the law. A corrupt or incompetent judge is a danger to the public interest and judicial administration.”

The president administered the oaths of allegiance and secrecy as well as the judicial oath to the new Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature in the Banquet Hall of Jubilee House.

Among the new justices are Kwame Polley, William Appiah Twumasi, Baah Forson Agyapong, Marian Affoh, Nana Brew, Abena Anponsah Buansi, Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mirehu, Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, Alexander Oworae,Joyce Boahen, Edward Twum and Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.

The rest are Justices Rosemary Baah Tosu, Frederick Kwabena Twumasi, Adedaide Abui Keddey, Harry Aheampong- Opoku, Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, John-Mark Nuku Alifo, Kwesi Adjenim-Boateng, George Aikins Ampiah- Bonney and Marie-Louise Simmons.

The swearing-in of these 21 new high court judges increases the current number of high court judges to 127.