National Council of Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) is calling on government to desist from politicizing education in the country.

The association contends that the over-politicization of the free Senior High School policy can largely be blamed for the many challenges bedevilling the policy.

Stakeholders in the education sector have raised concerns about the many challenges associated with the free SHS policy including non-availability of infrastructure for teaching and learning, shortage of food items among others.

Speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer of the Association, Madam Irene Sam, called on parents to support government efforts in the education sector.

“If you want to play politics with the policy [free SHS], this is where we are going to be. We are not going to progress and make ends meet. We need to address the challenges, we shouldn’t play politics with it. Education is education, when we say politics, it means that what is not there, they say it’s there.”

“But we are looking at the issues on the ground, when you go to the schools now, our wards are not in good shape, and we cannot sit down and watch them like that. We have to come out, we know that government has tried too much, the budget for education is huge,” Madam Irene stated.

Reacting to the reopening date for SHS one students, which has been slated for February 20, 2023, Madam Irene, called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to come out with a new date.

“We want to add our voices to the general public’s sentiments concerning Ghanaian parents who are now going to gather resources before their wards go to school. So we are looking at the state of time which is going to be an inconvenient time for our parents.”

“On our part, we are looking at the fact that the GES should come again, and see how best we can give them at least ample time for them to prepare and go through the admission process before they resume,” the Public Relations Officer of the Association appealed.