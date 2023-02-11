The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) wants the Ghana Education Service (GES) to create a module to phase out the double-track system.

The system was implemented in response to the increased number of students admitted following the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme.

Teachers, on the other hand, have expressed concern that the breaks provided are insufficient.

Following the release of the 2023 academic calendar, GNAT General Secretary Thomas Musah told Citi News that the government must return to the traditional academic calendar.

“The teachers are working around the clock 24/7. If we do not return to the old system, a lot of teachers will be depressed. Some will start having some chronic illnesses that the country cannot be able to handle.”

“Teachers who are to train the future leaders will start falling sick. Attendance will be affected, teachers can’t deliver and will mean that quality assurance among all won’t be guaranteed. Output levels will be affected. Particularly, with the double-track system, it’s terrible. Teachers are teaching from January to December”, he lamented.

The Ghana Education Service (GES), has released the 2023 academic calendar for all government schools.

The calendar is purposely released for Senior High, Senior High Technical Schools, Junior High Schools, Primary Schools and Kindergarten.

The GES in a statement on February 8, 2023, directed all regional directors in the country to ensure that heads of schools for Basic and Second Cycle Schools in their respective regions comply accordingly.

“Regional Directors are by this letter directed to ensure that Heads of Schools for Basic and Second Cycle Schools in their respective regions take note of the provisions in the attached calendar and comply accordingly to facilitate a smooth running of the academic year,” GES said in the statement.

For double-track students in form 3 [three] who opened schools on January 10, 2023, the GES noted that they will go on break between April 6 -16, 2023 and return on April 17, 2023.

The students will then go on another break between June 2-8, 2023. They will resume on June 9 and stay in schools up to September 15, 2023, to end the academic year for the first term.

GES underscored that JHS 3 students will go on vacation between March 25 -April 2, 2023. They will resume on April 3, 2023, for the second term. They will then go on vacation again between June 16-26, 2023. They will return to schools on June 27, 2023, for the third term.

According to GES, the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will start on September 2023.

