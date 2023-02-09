The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo has been appointed Climate Envoy (Africa) of Clover Climate Alliance.

This was contained in a statement issued by Clover Climate Alliance.

As Climate Envoy (Africa), Dr. Rashid Pelpuo is part of the core team to execute Clover Climate Alliance’s mission to mobilise, incentivise and empower 100 million Gen ‘Z’ and Millennials (worldwide) to be Carbon Neutral by 2030.

At a press conference in COP27, Clover Climate Alliance announced the launch of the pilot US$100 million Clover Climate Fund; a climate investment fund to be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM).

As the global community prepares for the upcoming COP28 Summit in Dubai, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo will be working on several initiatives to raise awareness and build an army of youth from Africa for climate action.

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo is currently President of the African Parliamentarians Forum on Population and Development (2022-2025).

Since 2005, Dr. Pelpuo has been a Member of Parliament and had served as the Deputy Leader of Parliament of Ghana and an elected Member of Parliament of the Pan African Parliament in South Africa.

He was appointed Minister for Youth and Sports in Ghana and also served as Minister for Private Sector Development and a Member of the Government Economic Management Team.

For over 20 years, Dr. Pelpuo has been working for the growth and development of young people in Africa.