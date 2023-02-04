Ghanaian-owned consultancy firm, Duncs Consult, has set Saturday, February 11, 2023, for its ‘Customer Experience Scale Up Seminar 2023.’

The seminar, scheduled to take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel, is targeted at business owners, HR managers, marketing managers, supervisors, team leads and customer experience professionals among others.

The Customer Experience Scale Up (CXSU) Seminar is a customer-focused event to equip participants with essential customer experience insights and skills.

The programme seeks to assist participants to bridge the customer expectation gap.

The previous editions have seen participation (In-house and virtual) from the financial and insurance, health sectors and small & medium enterprise (SME) owners.

The highly interactive and informative summit has impacted hundreds of individuals and organisations.

Duncs Consult has expanded its scope, and taken the seminar on a different pedestal by bringing on board two of the industry’s finest.

This year’s seminar will have Dr. Kobby Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) as one of the facilitators.

He’s a founding member of Ambition Consult, a service training firm, and is the brain behind the customer service innovation software called FOCAS, which is aimed at helping organisations to improve service quality through real time business intelligence analysis.

Dr. Kobby Mensah is also an expert in Political and Tourism Marketing, Relationship Marketing and Corporate Communication. He trains many corporate, political organisations and associations in these areas. He is a research-oriented academic who believes in evidence led, hands-on, and collaborative teaching and research.

The other facilitator is Dr. Evans Duah, an Associate Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CIMA-UK), a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA, AICPA-USA), a Chartered Accountant (Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana – ICAG), a chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA, USA), and a Chartered Financial Economist (ICCE, USA).

With a strong academic backing that includes a Doctoral Degree in Business Administration in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship, a Masters in Applied Business Research in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from Swiss Business School, Switzerland; an MBA in International Business, and a BBA in Strategic Management from Ecole Nationale de Commerce et de Gestion (ENCG) – Agadir in Morocco, he’s the CEO/Chief Consultant of Xtart Biz Consult.

He consults and plays major roles in many business start-ups, merger-acquisition, fundraising, partnership and collaboration, and feasibility studies for international companies intending to establish subsidiaries in Ghana or West Africa.

The two facilitators will be joined by Sarfowaa Duncan, a Customer Experience, Learning Development & Training Consultant who’s worked for some renowned companies and organizations across Ghana.

Sarfowaa is CEO and Lead Consultant for Duncs Consult, and doubles as the convenor for Customer Experience Scale Up Seminars. She works as a Business Development Consultant for Creatr Haus.

More About Duncs Consult

Duncs Consult was founded in July 2016 in Accra with a primary objective to provide business solutions to organizations.

Duncs Consult believes that, in today’s business world, one needs an empowered team to help the organization achieve market excellence.

As a strategy, Duncs Consult combines a data-driven approach with knowledge gained over years to come up with outstanding solution campaigns for its clients.

Its services include customer experience management consulting, training & development, hostmanship consulting, Marketing strategy consulting, mystery shopping, performance management consulting, KAIZEN Consulting, healthcare customer care consulting, management consulting and general business consulting.