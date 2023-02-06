The Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), a not-for-profit non-denominational organization committed to helping the deprived as well as empowering the body of Christ to be a revived and repositioned people for the return of Christ has refurbished the Bolgatanga Central Technical Institute.

The Institute equips the indigenes of Bolgatanga and its environs with technical and vocational skills in the areas of Fashion and Design Technology, Catering and Hospitality Management, Hair Dressing and Cosmetology, Building and Construction, Electrical Engineering and Secretarial Management.

After undergoing partial renovation, a decade ago since its establishment in 1972, the institute has not witnessed any significant renovation.

The renovation works which cost a total of Two Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty-Seven Ghana Cedis (Gh¢ 214,727) entailed plastering, ceiling, and electrical works on a 4-unit classroom block, painting of the entire institute, changing of ceilings and electrical wiring of all dormitories, renovation of washrooms and provision of water closets, fans, air conditioner, office desk, a water storage tank and gravel works on the premises of the institute.

Handing over

The handing over of the refurbished technical institute which took place in Bolgatanga on February 3, 2023, had in attendance the Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Rex Asanga, the Board Chairman of Bolgatanga Central Technical Institute, Mr. Abdul-Rashid Salifu Sandow, the Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) coordinator- Upper East Region, Mr. Anmboyine Kofi Ayamga, the Regional Director, Department of Community Development Mr. Abu Shaibu, the Assemblyman for Gumbisi Electoral Area Haruna Fuseini and a host of other dignitaries.

Significance

Highlighting the significance of the institute to EAM, The Vice President of EAM, Mrs. Rosemond Anaba said, the institute provided refuge for Fountain Gate Chapel, Desert Pastures Bolgatanga during its formative years when the church was under persecution.

“This school brings us fond memories of how well we were received in the early years of the ministry. While we were being ejected from one place of worship to another, this school, then known as the Women Training Institute (WTI), allowed us to use their premises until we moved out on our own” she explained.

Gratitude

Mrs. Anaba described the refurbishment as an act of gratitude from the Fountain Gate Chapel, Desert Pastures Bolgatanga to the institute.

“Amazingly, the intent to assist this institute was in 2022, when it turned fifty (50). This was also the ministry’s way of demonstrating The Love Revolution which we at EAM, propagate, in a practical way” she added.

Need for Vocational Education

Mrs. Anaba stressed the need for vocational education saying, “vocational learning opportunities play a critical role in skill development and employability in Ghana”.

She noted that the importance of building skills-based education cannot be underestimated hence the need for Students who attend TVET schools to excel to be well-equipped for the job market.

“They gain on-site work experience throughout their education so the transition to the working world is minimal, helping them professionally and financially” Mrs. Anaba stated.

She, therefore, admonished the students to approach the courses they are pursuing with confidence and study hard to make their families, community, and nation proud.

“Having highlighted all the works done in the school, the best gift you can give yourselves is to be law-abiding and eschew all forms of indiscipline and vandalism. EAM will not be pleased with you if, after the huge cost of refurbishing your school and giving it a facelift, you decide to vandalize it because you think that is the best way of expressing your grievances instead of using the approved channels established by your school. We expect you to take good care of the facilities and exhibit a high maintenance culture to make the facilities long-lasting.”