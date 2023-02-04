Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen, has admitted that the worsening economy is making it difficult for the party to come up with a campaign message for the 2024 general elections.

Speaking during a visit to the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council as part of his campaign tour, the former Trade and Industry Minister hailed the performance of President Nana Akufo-Addo but stated that the poor state of the economy will make it difficult for the NPP to convince Ghanaians to retain them in the 2024 general elections.

“Akufo-Addo has done well, when the NPP came, there was no free SHS, but we have brought it, planting for food and jobs, we have brought it, One District, One Factory, we have brought it, I can recount a number of the policies, but we all know that times are hard. We are all in difficulty, we have worked hard but due to the economic hardship, our key message for campaigning as a party for the 2024 election has become difficult for us.

“But you see, one of our main challenges as a country is how successive governments abandon policies they inherit from another government. This is what has derailed our development efforts. So I would wish that for the first time in the history of the country, allow the NPP to continue, so our policies can gain roots while we do away with the bad policies. If we mean well for the country this is what must happen,” Mr Kyerematen said in Twi.

Mr Kyerematen also urged the Chiefs to advise the delegates to select a flagbearer who would be acceptable to the entire country.

“The country is expecting a turnaround based on a big vision to be delivered with competence,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen said the overreliance on the government to build industries to create jobs needed to change to a more efficient way of empowering the private sector to create jobs for the people.

Mr Kyerematen noted that as Minister for Trade and Industry under President JA Kufuor, he initiated the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI) in four different sectors of the economy, which could have yielded over $60 billion a year to the country, had the NDC not terminated them after taking over in 2008.