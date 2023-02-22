The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (ECOWAS – EOM) to the Presidential Election in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone has arrived at Abuja ahead of the February 25th elections.

While welcoming President Koroma, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, stressed that ECOWAS is strongly committed to supporting peaceful elections and good governance in the Region.

President Koroma in his statement assured the President of the ECOWAS commission, that the confidence imposed on him will be taken with all sense of responsibility.

He added that the outcome of the elections should be acceptable and reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

This he said will send a strong signal to countries conducting elections within the Region to adhere to democracy and good governance.

The Head of the ECOWAS Mission was received by the President of the Commission, alongside H.E. Amb. Yusuf Baba Kamara, former High Commissioner of Ghana to Nigeria, H.E. Rupert Davies, the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, and Amb. Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Commissioner of Political Affairs Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission.