Management of the University of Development Studies – Tamale Campus says it is taking steps to rectify outstanding issues with the Volta River Authority.

Staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) accused security officers of UDS of detaining them for cutting supply to the institution.

NEDCo explained that the institution is in arrears of over GH¢447,000 hence the disconnection exercise.

The Head of Communication at UDS Tamale Campus, Abdul Hayi Moomen, explained to Citi News that security officers were unaware of the exercise by NEDCo hence the scuffle.

“What we were told was that they will be replacing the postpaid meters and replace them with prepaid meters, but the security on duty did not know about the exercise NEDCo had come to perform. So they wanted to confirm from management of the school before they were allowed to do anything and that is what caused the scuffle.”

“When they proceeded to take out the fuse that supply light to the school, it prompted the security to stop them and a scuffle ensued when officials of NEDCo wanted to leave with the fuse.”

“It is a scuffle. It is an unfortunate incident which happened. Management has taken notice of that and in recognition of the cordial relationship we have with VRA, UDS is putting measures in place to remedy the situation. Let us not create a storm in a teacup”.