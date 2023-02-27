The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern has issued a stern warning to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa to ensure fairness in the 2024 general elections.

The EC has stated that it’s taking steps to make the Ghana card the only document for registration.

But the party says the steps taken by the EC chair are a recipe for chaos and has thus served notice that the party will not tolerate it.

These comments were made at Yendi in the Northern region by the Regional Organiser of the party, Abdallah Baba Zee, when the party embarked on a health walk in the Yendi constituency.

“We the NDC are sending a word of caution to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to be very careful about the steps she is taking. The EC is seeking to use the Ghana Card as the only document for the limited registration. The constituency center is the only place for registration. We are sending a strong warning to the EC chair that we will not sit down for such to happen. It has the potential of disenfranchising many Ghanaians, and we will not accept it,” Abdallah Baba Zee said.

Three people have picked nomination forms to contest for the primaries of the NDC in the Yendi constituency.

The Regional Organiser commended the Regional Chairmen and the 137 MPs who supported former President John Dramani Mahama in the picking of nominations.

He however admonished the constituency executives for purpose of unity in the party not to openly support any of the aspirants and also urge the aspirants to be decorous in their campaign messages.

“I want to admonish the constituency executives here in Yendi not to openly throw their support for any of the aspirants as this could affect the unity in the party. Again to the aspirants, I want to caution that as you go about your campaign, please be mindful of your language. This is an internal election, and we will surely need one another in the general elections. Let’s use language that is not divisive but preach peace and unity,” he said.

The Constituency Communications Officer for NDC in the Yendi constituency, Adam Halid, said the health walk is to re-energize the base of the party for 2024.

He said the party is poised to win the Yendi seat for the NDC and slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its woeful performance.

“We are re-energizing the party to get ready for 2024. We are very poised to win the seat. The NPP has woefully failed the good people of Yendi. The president himself came and took the Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa to the Dagbon state senior high school to cut the sod for the Yendi water project, for three years now, nothing is happening,” he said.

On his part, Fataw Osman Jofa who is in the race again preached peace and unity among the aspirants.

He promised to fix the Yendi water project within six months if he wins.

“I want to call on my brothers who have also picked nomination forms to please let there be peace and unity among us. Our biggest concern is to win the seat from the incompetent government of the NPP.

“I want to say that the president has failed the good people of Yendi because the former President John Dramani Mahama was almost done with the documents of the Yendi water project and this president has failed to deliver. He cut the sod on three different occasions but nothing is being done. When I get the chance, I want to assure the good people of Yendi that within six months we will fix the water challenges,” he said.