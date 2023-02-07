Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party will channel its energy into ensuring that the country is governed well by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, all members of the party must support the agenda following the resolution of the issue of the leadership change in Parliament.

The party has indicated that the challenges confronting the reshuffle of the Minority leadership in Parliament have been addressed after a meeting among the national executives, the Council of Elders and the Minority caucus on Monday.

Speaking to the members of the caucus, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah urged the new leadership to work assiduously.

“We are going to refocus on the issue of bad governance in the country including works on the National Cathedral. We’ve cautioned the new leadership that, the record of the performance of the old leadership serves as a yardstick to the measurement of their own performance.”

Chairman of the Council of Elders for the NDC, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu said the party must win the next polls.

“From the reception the new leaders have received, this is not the beginning but the end of the meeting. The excitement shows that the issue has been resolved. There is no problem now. Our problem is to win the 2024 election.”

The meeting which took place at the DF Annan Auditorium in Parliament had stalwarts of the party including the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and his General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, among others present.

Others at the meeting included former Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, and former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adzaho.

“You can see from the enthusiasm that the challenges that arose from the announcement of the new leadership of our Caucus have all been resolved”, Johnson Asiedu Nketia added.