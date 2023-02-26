Chiefs and people of Akokoaso, a farming community in the Akyemansa District rich with mineral deposits have given final approval to Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company to operate in the area.

This approval from the people comes after the community demonstrated to prevent the Chinese mining company who were earlier using prospecting licenses to mine for gold in the area.

The Minerals commission after receiving a petition from the community subsequently halted the activities of the company in the area.

Jia Xin industrial mining company after securing all necessary mining documentation and having satisfied all needed requirements with community stakeholders engagement has been given the approval to begin work in the area.

Speaking at a community stakeholders engagement organized by the Minerals Commission, the Queen Mother of Akokoaso Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II appreciated the mining company for securing all necessary documents.

“We want to appreciate the Minerals commission for intervening in ensuring that the right thing is done and sanctioning them. We thought they were engaging in galamsey but that is not the case because the president despises illegal mining so this company will not be given documents to engage in illegal mining.

“We are grateful to them because we know they will employ community members to work in the company so I want to tell the company that out of the number of workers who will be employed, the community should be given a 70 percent ratio and the 30 percent for foreigners, so all abled members of the community should get ready to work”.

The Manager of the mining company speaking to the media after the community engagement denied claims that the company is into illegal mining

“We are not engaging in galamsey, we are looking forward to employing competent members of the community who are willing and ready to work. Our structures here at the site can never be referred to as galamsey because we are doing legitimate work, we do not use chemicals and you can see from the green around the site.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility to the community we have already dug two boreholes for them with pumping machines, now that we are resuming work here we will put the overhead tanks on it and provide another water system for them”.

“It’s a fact that they have some legitimate concerns and I want to assure you that we are going to sit with them and get it all addressed”.

On his part, the Akim Oda Divisional Police Commander ACP Rev. Dr Adane Ameyaw cautioned the youth of the community to leave in harmony with the workers and desist from creating unnecessary tension in the community.

“I want to caution all of you to stay away from trouble because the law will not shield anyone not even children or women if they come in contact with it”.