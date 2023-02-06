The European Union in Ghana has come on board as one of the partners for the 2023 Heritage Caravan being organized by Citi FM and Citi TV.

H.E Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana was on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday to explain the Union’s reasons for supporting the Caravan.

For him, the Caravan resonates with the European Union’s recognition of culture and heritage.

“Last year, we were challenged to support this initiative. Last, we came a bit late, so we supported the Back to your Village Food Bazaar and it was incredible. So that is why we are supporting the Heritage Caravan and giving a free ticket.”

One lucky listener, Emmanuel Okaijah won himself a complimentary seat for this year’s Heritage Caravan after he successfully answered a question posed by the Ambassador.

Last year, the EU Ghana Office sponsored the Back to Your Village Food Bazaar organized by Citi TV/ Citi FM as part of the Heritage Month celebration in March.

The annual bazaar showcases the culture of Ghanaians through indigenous meals.

The 2023 edition of the Heritage Caravan trip has been scheduled to take place from the 4th to the 11th of March.

The Caravan, will take patrons on an exciting adventure through 13 regions of Ghana in seven magical days.

This year, the tour will start from the Greater Accra, through to Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region, Savannah Region, Northern Region, through to North West, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Bono East region, Western north, Western Region, and the Central Region of Ghana.

The Heritage Caravan is a week-long road trip, which takes participants on a tour to various regions in Ghana, with the aim of experiencing the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical excerpts of the Ghanaian heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has been to all regions of the country, visiting tourism sites like the Mole National Park, the Military Museum and Bonwire Kente Exhibition in Ashanti Region, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, the Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces, the village on stilts; Nzulezu, and the crocodile pond at Paga amongst others.

This year’s Caravan will for the first time be making a stop at Amedzofe to explore the majestic mountain Gemi in the Volta Region.

The Heritage Caravan, an initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM takes place in the month of March (Heritage Month). It is part of a series of events that marks the Heritage Month; a month-long exposition on Ghanaian heritage, and historical antecedence.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority.

It is proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, NLA, Goil, Colgate and Voltic.