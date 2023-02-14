Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to extend the February 20 reporting date for freshers into Senior High Schools nationwide.

The Akatsi North lawmaker argued that parents will be financially stressed should the government decide to go ahead with such a short reporting notice for freshers considering that the GES is yet to release the school placements for the 2022 BECE graduates.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe said the February 20 date is further going to disrupt the already stressed academic calendar which the GES is trying to rectify by bringing it back to the usual September to July period from the current January to December.

“It is going to affect the calendar because even February 20 is not feasible, and I am of the view that the reopening date should be on March 1.”

He said the prospectus of students varies with respective schools and so ample time should be given to enable parents the time to raise the necessary funds to buy them.

“What you will buy and need to take to the school depends on the school the student will be attending, and I will advise that time should be given to give parents some relief.”

He also urged the government to take measures to resolve the accommodation challenges confronting senior high schools across the country so the double-track system can be abolished.

“Every year, numbers increase, so it should be the priority of authorities to plan ahead and complete all projects on our various school campuses. We should give GETFund enough funds to complete all these uncompleted projects to eliminate the double-track system.”

Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe was commenting on the decision of the Ghana Education Service to return to the old academic calendar which was adjusted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.