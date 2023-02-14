FBNBank Ghana is showering gratitude on its customers by giving them a special treat as part of the National Chocolate Day celebrations which falls on 14 February 2023.

In a statement released by the Bank, it stated that “FBNBank is renewing its commitment to its customers and assuring them of a great year. We first of all like to show our appreciation for the wonderful relationship throughout 2022. You have been very loyal and supportive as we walk together towards our joint objectives.”

As part of the Bank’s plans, all customers who visit the branches would receive a very Ghanaian welcome and also be offered made-in-Ghana chocolate.

It is expected that the Bank will engage its customers and clients across all its 23 branches and three agencies in Ghana. Customers should expect some exciting activities within the Bank’s branches according to the Bank’s statement.

Speaking about the Chocolate Day activity, Agatha Nketsia, Head, Enterprise Process Improvement (EPI) of FBNBank stated that, “over the years, FBNBank has developed a very strong relationship with its customers. We have gotten to know them better, understanding their evolving needs and challenges as we walk together. By so doing we have also been able to design products and services for them in order to address these needs. In all these we cannot help to point out how grateful we are in how supportive the customers have been and how very passionate our staff have also been in their delivery of services and products. As a Bank, FBNBank has stayed true to our promise of putting our customers first and at the heart of whatever we do. At every given opportunity, therefore, we show our appreciation to them and commit to strengthening our resolve to meet their needs in a timely fashion. This is what we mean when we say we deliver the gold standard of value and excellence. This is what FBNBank believes its customers deserve.”

Aside increasing its branch network in a bid to deepen interaction between the Bank and its relationship with customers, the Bank has also strengthened its digital offering with the capacity to deliver products and services on a foundation of security and convenience following ISO and PCI DSS certifications. With all these, in addition to the establishment of the Bank’s Contact Centre to tackle customer enquiries, FBNBank has developed stronger bonds with its customers necessitating the effort on the part of the Bank to deepen the relationship further on the occasion of Chocolate Day.

FBNBank has in its 26 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. FBNBank Ghana is a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 128 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 23 branches and 3 agencies across the country with over 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.