The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the general public against patronising a counterfeit antimalarial drug, COMBIART Tablets (Artemether/Lumefantrine 20/120) on the market.

FDA warned that the counterfeit drug doesn’t contain any of the two active pharmaceutical ingredients it claims to have.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) as part of its market surveillance activities wishes to bring to the attention of health workers and the public, the presence of falsified (counterfeit) antimalarial drug- COMBIART Tablets (Artemether/Lumefantrine 20/120) on our market,” the FDA warned in a statement.

The statement added that “samples of this drug from the Northern Region did not contain any of the two active pharmaceutical ingredients stated on the label, hence can be classified as falsified.”

It therefore admonished Ghanaians, particularly health workers to be on the lookout for the drug and report to the Authority.

