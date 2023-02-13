In celebration of 2023 World Radio Day, Fidelity Bank Ghana has honoured radio stations in Ghana for their profound contribution to stability and national development through accurate and reliable reportage.

The celebration was marked by the Bank giving gifts to ten (10) radio stations in Accra to recognize their efforts in shaping public perception with narratives that promote peace.

The 2023 World Radio Day, which marks the 12th anniversary of the global celebration, is being observed under the theme, ‘Radio and Peace’ to highlight radio as an integral part of peacebuilding and conflict prevention.

The day is celebrated each year with the objective of raising awareness among the public and the media regarding the importance of radio. It is also to encourage decision-makers to establish and provide access to information through radio as well as enhance networking and international cooperation among broadcasters.

Acting Head of Marketing at Fidelity Bank Ghana, Eric Frempong Amponsah, commenting on this gesture, stated: “Every year, Fidelity Bank looks forward to World Radio Day to appreciate radio stations for serving as a powerful medium of relevant and reliable information for a diverse audience.”

He added that Fidelity Bank acknowledges the media’s contribution to national development as well as the Bank’s success in connecting with its stakeholders over the years.

“This simple gesture is to say thank you to all radio stations and to assure them of Fidelity Bank’s continuous support.”

He added that radio has always been an important means of communication, and the Bank believes it is more important now than ever to celebrate its relevance.