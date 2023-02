Former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Shama constituency in the Western Region, Ato Panford has died.

This was confirmed to Citi News by the Western Regional Secretary of the NPP, Oketakyire Amankwa Afrifa.

Ato Panford who also served as a Deputy Trade Minister in the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo died during the early hours of Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The cause of the death of the former MP is not immediately known.