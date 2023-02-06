The case brought against the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye P.I. by former Presidential Staffer and one-time Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue has been adjourned to March 13, 2023.

This was after Charles Bissue through his lawyers amended his application asking the court to stop the Office of the Special Prosecutor from investigating and prosecuting him over corruption allegations levelled against him in a video on mining corruption captured in an investigative piece released by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I. team.

Mr. Bissue in December 2022, run to the High Court on the basis that he has already been probed and cleared by the Ghana Police Service hence there was no need for the Special Prosecutor to investigate him again over the same offence especially when he was not cited for any wrongdoing.

The OSP in a social media update today, Monday, February 6, 2023, indicated that lawyers for Charles Bissue have moved to withdraw the earlier application and replaced it with an amended one.

According to the Special Prosecutor, his office is yet to be served the amended document.

The court has thus adjourned the hearing of the case to March 13, 2023, for defendants to be served and respond if they so desire.

In October 2022, the Office of Special Prosecutor initiated a probe against Charles Bissue into his role at the IMCIM, following an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I.

This involves allegations of the use of public office for profit.

The Office of the Special Prosecutors subsequently published a list of work it had done in 2022, saying it had completed its probe against Mr. Charles Bissue.