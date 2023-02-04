The Member of Parliament for Zebilla constituency, Cletus Avoka, says Ghana lacks the political will to solve the prolonged Bawku conflict.

The Bawku conflict has persisted over the years between the Mamprusis and Kusasis, leaving scores of people dead and others sustaining injuries.

About 10 people reportedly perished in the recent disturbances.

Military personnel deployed to the area to restore peace have been accused of being behind the death of the residents.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement on Thursday, February 2, 2023, denied the killings explaining they engaged a group of armed men and neutralised six of them.

Speaking on Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo, Mr. Avoka asserted, “The challenge we have is that it doesn’t appear we have the political will and commitment to resolve this conflict, that is why it has been there for long. Let me state without any contradiction that peacekeeping which is imposing curfew and deploying security on the ground is a temporary measure, it doesn’t provide a permanent solution”.

The MP called on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that the conflict is ceased in the area by ensuring that the feuding factions respect the court’s ruling.

“I will plead that the government should try to hold the bull by the horn. They are fighting for chieftaincy, but there is no chieftaincy situation hanging in the air in Bawku. There are no chieftaincy matters in any of the tribunals or courts. The matter has been resolved, what is left is for people to respect the rule of the law.

“When people are made to respect the law, then there will be peace in Bawku, but if you allow people to disrespect the rule of law and judicial decisions and processes, then that is what will happen,” Mr. Avoka noted.

He asked why a few people are allowed to disturb the peace in the area.

“Why should a few people not even up to one million or half a million be making trouble even though there’s a court decision, why? What is happening in Bawku is lawlessness,” he fumed.

Mr. Avoka called for calm in the area.

The Zebilla MP and some other five MPs visited the area on February 1, 2023, and during a press conference, they condemned the happenings in Bawku.