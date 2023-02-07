Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton has confirmed to Citi News that all Ghanaian students who are in areas affected by the earthquake are safe and are being catered for.

More than 5,000 people according to international news outlets have died, and a search team is racing against time to rescue survivors from beneath rubbles after a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Ghana’s Blackstar winger, Christian Atsu was also trapped and buried in the rubble but after several hours he was rescued alive.

In an interview with Citi News, Ambassador Francisca Ashietey-Odunton revealed that even though a state of emergency has been declared and reaching out to some Ghanaians in those affected areas is tough, her outfit has been informed by the President of the Ghanaian Students in Turkey that all students have been accounted for.

“The worst affected places had Ghanaians and most of them are students. Everybody who has been registered with the mission has been accounted for except Christian Atsu who I can confirm has been found, but he is injured. We are trying to follow up to find out how we can get to him or even talk to him,” she said.

The Ambassador also indicates that tents have been provided for the students temporarily and food items are being distributed to them in the meantime.

“They are providing for them. They have been advised not to go into any building, but the Turkish Authorities have provided tents temporarily for them to be there, and they are being taken care of in terms of food and making sure they are warm. For now, they are there because we cannot go there. But for now, they are fine.”