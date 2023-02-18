The 31-year-old had been reported to have been trapped under the rubble in the aftermath of the two devastating earthquakes 12 days ago in Syria and Turkey, where the Ghanaian played his club football for Hatayspor.

Inaccurate reports had earlier indicated that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble, injured but still alive, and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hours after the reports, which were echoed by Hatayspor Vice President, Mustafa Ozat and the Ghana Football Association, neither Atsu, nor hospital he had allegedly been taken to, had been identified.

The search for the player resumed in earnest, with reports emerging days later that his shoe had been found in the debris.

In his final game, the night before the quakes struck, Atsu scored a wonderful last minute winner from a free-kick for Hatayspor.

Important win for the team

Happy to be on the scoresheet 🙏 @hatayspor pic.twitter.com/eMhlS0JGWr — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) February 5, 2023

Before making the move to Turkey, Atsu had been at Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Vitesse, Bournemouth, Everton, Newcastle, Malaga, Al-Raed and Manaus.

He also featured 65 times for Ghana’s Black Stars, scoring nine goals.

He is survived by his spouse Marie Claire Rubio and three kids; two sons and a daughter.