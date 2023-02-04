With only one week left to go, the upcoming event hosted by the Institution of Occupation Safety and Health (IOSH) is shaping up to be a networking and educational outreach event not to be missed by those in OSH roles as well as many related industries. We are expecting upwards of 500+ guests to attend the full-day (08 February) part of the conference.

This will be the third of IOSH’s West Africa Conference. This year’s will be held in Accra on the 7th (members only) and the 8th (open to the public, registration required) of February 2023. It is meant to draw together professionals, government bodies, corporate organizations, development partners and academics.

The adoption of a safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work will be the focus of a leading global chartered body’s West Africa Conference.

The event, by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) will explore what this adoption means for employers and employees and how workplace health and safety standards can continue to be improved.

The most up-to-date line-up for the event is available on the event landing page and as you can see, it will feature high-level speakers as well as provide delegates with the chance to network with peers and like-minded professionals. We are especially happy to confirm attendance by members of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Global Compact.

The conference organisers intend to live stream selected main-stage sessions. The event landing page and the West Africa Division LinkedIn account will post updates on how to dial in. Please email the organizer if you’d also like to be added to the mailing list to receive information on the streaming.

Temitope Mudele, Chair of the West Africa Division, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing the IOSH West Africa Conference to Ghana for the first time.

“The International Labour Organization’s adoption of a safe and healthy working environment as one of its fundamental principles and rights at work was a massive step forward for the way working people are treated around the world.

“We need to ensure that this begins to make a real difference on the ground, to people’s lives. At our conference, we want to explore in greater depth what it means and how it can be harnessed in West Africa to enhance health and safety standards.”

Previous regional conferences were held by IOSH in Lagos, Nigeria, in 2020 and 2021, with both attracting about 1,000 delegates. IOSH also set up its West Africa Division in late 2020 to bring members in the region together to share ideas and knowledge to drive standards.

This year’s event is being held at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana. Further updates will be available on the conference webpage iosh.com/wac