The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Titus Beyuo has officially announced his intention to contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries to be held on May 13, 2023.

He will be contesting in the Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region.

NPP’s Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi currently occupies the seat.

He made the announcement in a Facebook post.

Read the full statement below;

DECLARATION OF INTENT TO CONTEST NDC PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES IN THE LAMBUSSIE CONSTITUENCY

After a prolonged period of introspection and extensive consultations with my family, friends, and critical stakeholders, and in response to clarion calls from constituents as well as party members and sympathizers, I have decided to run for public office to serve the good people of the Lambussie Constituency.

In furtherance of this decision, I have today Wednesday 22nd February 2023, picked up nomination forms to contest the Parliamentary Primaries of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Lambussie Constituency.

Arriving at this decision was an uphill task but the support and encouragement received from my family, Traditional leaders in the Lambussie Traditional Council, Party Leadership at the National, Regional, Constituency, and Branch Levels, and friends during the consultative process, made this less difficult.

I seek the mandate of our party through our elected representatives (delegates) to lead the party in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections to wrestle the parliamentary seat from the NPP and contribute to the developmental agenda of the next NDC government for the people of Ghana and Lambussie. I am fully persuaded that the social democratic governance of the NDC holds the key to the alleviation of extreme poverty, provision of healthcare to all, restoration of the economy, and above all ensuring fairness and equity in the distribution of the national cake.

At the Lambussie Constituency level, an endowed border district to Burkina Faso with a rich cultural heritage, hardworking and peaceful people, and rich human resources, needed for development, is lagging. We remain a district without an inch of tarred roads (other than the transnational road connecting to Burkina Faso) and worse performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Upper West Region. The district needs stronger representation on the national stage and a stronger advocate to act as a catalyst to speed up developmental initiatives and this is what I seek to offer.

I have submitted a letter to the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to resign from my position as the General Secretary of this noble organization that I have faithfully served over the last decade. I cherish my time with the GMA, the confidence reposed in me by my colleagues, and the opportunity given to me to serve. While apologising to those disappointed by my decision to exit the GMA at this time, I want to thank all colleagues for their support during my tenure.

I count on the support of all to guarantee victory in the upcoming elections. It is my firm belief that the grace of God will abound to me as I make this switch from a professional and academic career into frontline politics. I need your prayers and continuous support.

God bless us all!

Signed

Dated: 22nd February 2023

Dr. Titus K. Beyuo (MD, Ph.D., MPhil, FWACS, FGCS)

Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist & Epidemiologist

Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana Medical School