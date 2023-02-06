The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it will be implementing a regulation which will require the provision of early fire detection system in every home as a measure to curtail domestic fires.

According to the Service, its statistical report over the last decade has had domestic fires taking the lead in the country.

Per the data, out of 59,933 fire outbreaks recorded between 2013 and 2022; 23,394 were domestic fires, representing 39 percent which is more than other causes of fire.

Speaking to Citi News, the Director of Public Relations at the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Timothy Osafo-Affum indicated that, the service is engaging the private sector to embark on moves to reduce domestic fire outbreaks.

“We are going to implement a new law – that is L.I 2249 (Fire Precaution Premises Regulation, 2015). This law mandates the fire service to ensure that every home is provided with early fire detection and fighting systems. What we are going to do is to give every home the smoke detector which is the simplest form of the early warning system.”

Recently, the Ghana National Fire Service announced, it will be rolling out a mandatory policy to compel drivers to keep fire extinguishers in their vehicles at all times.

The Service said the policy will reduce the rampant outbreak of fires and the damages caused.

Volta Region was selected for the pilot exercise which is expected to eventually be rolled out across the country.

According to the GNFS, incidents of vehicular fires have been on the rise in recent times in the Volta Region prompting the piloting of the exercise in that region.