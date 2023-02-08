Gospel singer Eugene Theodore Torngmortey Zuta known as Eugene Zuta taps into his upcoming album to raise funds and create awareness about the fight against child trafficking in Ghana.

The album titled “GOD IS” which will be launched in April this year, aims to encourage Ghanaians to affirm their faith in a God who is present in all seasons. It comes on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic which according to Eugene Zuta, dealt a deadly blow to the faith and subsequently the Christian commitment of many believers, even so for some who hitherto had a strong personal relationship with the Lord.

“It is a call for God’s people to remember His name “I Am…” as revealed to Moses in Exodus 3. It is a call to remember the saints of old who endured persecution, hunger, and difficulty in other to gain,” said Eugene Zuta in a published press post on social media.

The album features other Ministers including KODA, Ps, Shiela Whitcomb, Seth Acquah (Joyful way Inc.), Nana Amoah, Sheila Botchweys, Ps. Samuel Akrasi and Sarah Lampety.

In the belief that music is not an end but a means to an end, attached to the upcoming album is a social impact initiative in the quest to raise support for the rescue operation against child trafficking.

The album will be used to create awareness on Child Trafficking in Ghana and garner support and funds to help rescue children sold into Child Trafficking on the Volta Lake.

Eugene Zuta is one of Ghana’s gospel sensations over the last decade. From a very humble beginning in Dansoman, Zuta has gone through the mill to become the toast of several Christians and gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

For Eugene, music was a passion that was discovered early in his teenage years till present. Music was a major channel by which he expressed his devotion and love for God.