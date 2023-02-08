The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) says steps are being taken to put up a permanent dining hall facility for the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

Strong winds ripped off the roofing of the school’s dining hall on Monday.

About 50 students sustained injuries and were admitted at the Ejura Government Hospital but 28 of them have been discharged.

One of the students, who had a fracture in the leg, has been referred to a specialist facility for further treatment.

The Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyemang Prempeh told Citi News discussions are being held on erecting a temporary structure for the students.

“We are going to put our heads together with the assembly to see how we can help the school temporarily cope because students still have to be in school. Together, we will talk to the Ministry of Education and GETFund to get a better structure.”

He added that the medical bills of the students would be catered for by government.

“Government is also ready to support the students and parents as far as the medical bills are concerned. Government will do that, so we want to assure parents that children are in safe hands and everything is going on well.”