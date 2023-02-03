Karela United has ended Kotoko’s six-game unbeaten streak in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after defeating the Porcupine Warriors 1-0 on Thursday afternoon in Aiyinase.

Samuel Attah Kumi scored the only goal for the home side from a penalty kick to win all three points for his side.

Kotoko started the game the better of the two in the opening minutes of the first half. They created the better of chances in the early minutes but Mukuala, Zeze, and Enoch Morrison could not rattle the net with Karela goalkeeper Asempah making brilliant saves.

Enoch Morrison went the closest to putting Kotoko into the lead midway through the game but his long-range strike in the 24th minute bounced off the goalpost.

Samuel Attah Kumi had the chance to put the home team in the lead right before the break but he fluffed his 45th-minute attempt, dragging his shot wide of the target.

Karela United was awarded a penalty in the 57th minute for a foul on Emmanuel Owusu Boakye by Sheriff Mohammed in the penalty area.

Samuel Attah Kumi slotted the resulting penalty into the top right corner, beating Frederick Asare in the post.

The result leaves Kotoko 5th place on the league table after Week 15 in the GPL.

In other matchday 15 results, Accra Hearts of Oak drew goalless with 10-man Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samartex versus Tamale City also ended barren, Bechem United thumped Real Tamale United 6-2 as Accra Lions powered pass Great Olympics by 3-0.

King Faisal lost 3-2 at home to Medeama whiles Nsoatreman FC pipped Berekum Chelsea 2-1

Kotoku Royals won 3-2 against Bibiani Gold Stars as leaders, Aduana Stars shocked Dreams FC 1-0 at Dawu.