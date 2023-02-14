The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has indicated that measures are underway to reconstruct worn-out transmission lines in parts of the country.

The company says some of the lines have been used for over 60 years, and they have outlived their usefulness.

Speaking to the media, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo, Ing Ebenezer Kofi Essienyi noted that his outfit is on track to secure the needed funds to embark on the construction of new transmission lines.

“These transmissions have overlived their usefulness, we talk about the Western corridors that have to do with Prestea all the way towards Kumasi to Takoradi, Tawkwa, Dunkwa, Ayamfuri all those places.

“We are going through the motions in line with the PFM for us to reconstruct that lines. Those were built in the 60s, they are far older than I am, although I’m not that young and they served us well, we need to replace them,” Ing. Essienyi said.

He added that some farmers may lose portions of their farmlands as GRIDCo tries to put the transmission towers and lines in good shape appealing to farmers who may be affected by the exercise to bear with them.

“The grid really doesn’t like too much noise, and therefore we are making a conscious effort to clear the lines, but it comes at a huge cost. And we need to count on you to let us educate our brothers whose farms these lines go through so that if there are trees in their farms we may have to cut and the little impact these may have on their cocoa trees.

“It is not with bad intentions but for the good of all of us, that is why we do those things. You can see a picture of where a line pass, it’s quite challenging, some of the lines go through very thick forest,” the Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCo appealed.