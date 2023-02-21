Ghana’s leading total beverage company Guinness Ghana, has announced the launch of Gordon’s Pink berry, a pink-flavoured spirit drink with the sweetness of raspberries.

This exciting addition to Gordon’s range offers a delicate fruity sweetness of pink berries combined with the crisp freshness of juniper.

Gordon’s Pink berry is a response to the growing demand for light and versatile spirits among young Ghanaians looking for quality and substance in their drink choices.

Commenting on the launch of Gordon’s Pink berry flavoured spirit drink, James Boakye Sarfo, Commercial Director at Guinness Ghana, said: “We understand that the colour pink has been associated with femininity, but with Gordon’s Pink Berry, we wanted to challenge that notion and offer a new take on the colour. We believe that pink is a colour that transcends gender. Gordon’s Pink berry is for progressive and open-minded individuals who believe pink is bold, sweet, friendly and inviting. To this end, we are encouraging Ghanaians to #PinkDifferently.”

“We are inviting Ghanaians to #PinkDifferently, to approach their social engagements differently and encourage them to enjoy Gordon’s Pink Berry in their own unique way. Whether it’s relaxing with friends, trying new cocktails, or simply savouring the taste of the product, #PinkDifferently is all about experiencing the world of pink in your way”, he added.

Michael Acheampong, the Marketing Manager, Innovations at Guinness Ghana said: “We are thrilled to launch Gordon’s Pink berry and bring a refreshingly vibrant, playful and stylish world of pink to Ghanaians.”

Gordon’s Pink berry is perfectly crafted with a flavour profile to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon’s with fruit flavours and quality cues to provide a new and exciting experience.

“The result is a balanced and flavorful drink that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you prefer to drink it neat or mixed with a Hibiscus Tonic Water and a dash of strawberry, Gordon’s Pink Berry is a treat for the taste bud,” he noted.

Gordon’s Pink berry was launched during this year’s Shades of Love in Kumasi. The lush launch event saw a myriad of celebrities, influencers and consumers coming together to celebrate the newest addition to the Guinness Ghana family of beverages.

Gordon’s Pink berry is not to be sold to anyone under 18 years and pregnant women. The recommended retail amount for Gordon’s Pink Berry in 75cl is GHS 80, and 20cl is going for GHS 25.